Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Serve T.I. With Divorce Papers

With just a few episodes left on "The Family Hustle," we'll have to watch and see where the Harris clan goes from here.

On Monday night’s episode of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” Tiny revealed how difficult it’s been to get her divorce moving after numerous attempts to serve her husband T.I. with divorce papers, failed.

During a casual sit-down with her daughter Zonnique and her boyfriend Damian, Tiny explained that T.I. refused to offer his location. Since the beginning of the season, Tiny and her husband of six years remained apart, living in separate locations.

“I’m not gon’ to tell you where I’m at so that they can come serve me,” Tiny says to her daughter, impersonating T.I. “They gon’ have to catch me. They gone’ have to do their job!”

Tiny also says that because T.I. was never officially served, the judge threw out their impending court date.

While, the back and forth banter between Tiny and Zonnique remains light, Tiny turns somber in her confessional when she reveals that in order to move forward, she must stop considering her estranged husband’s feelings.

With just a few episodes left, we’ll have to watch and see where the Harris clan goes from here.

