Angela Bassett Opens Up About Her Personal Connection To Diabetes, The ‘Black Panther’ Movie & More

On this episode of ‘The Buzz Live,’ Entertainment Editor Shamika Sanders sits down with legendary actress Angela Bassett to talk about her personal connection to Type 2 diabetes, upcoming role in the ‘Black Panther’ movie and the key to career longevity.

