I Do
Home > I Do

Having a Daughter First Might Mean Divorce!

bvick
Leave a comment

There is a new study out that says having a baby girl first might lead to divorce. What you say? Well according to the study, not only did researchers find that couples with sons are more likely to stick together, unmarried pregnant couples were more likely to have shotgun weddings if the baby was going to be a boy and divorced mothers of boys are more likely to remarry and stay remarried.

Let’s not get too happy that the marriage will stay together if the first child is a boy, some believe that parents try to stick it out because a fatherless boy is very frighting. On the other hand, it is believe that mothers want to show their daughters that they can survive without being married.

This study is very confusing. Read the full story from ABCNews.com here, and take out poll, do you agree?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Having a Daughter First Might Mean Divorce!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 3 hours ago
05.16.17
2017 Australian Open - Day 2
Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy Cravings…It Ain’t Pickles
 3 hours ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 4 hours ago
05.16.17
Maxwell Live In Chicago
Maxwell Made Surprise Appearance At Chance The Rapper Concert
 5 hours ago
05.16.17
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Whoa! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels,…
 16 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
La La & Carmela Anthony Have A Family Moment
 18 hours ago
05.16.17
Yaaasss, Queen: Deshauna Barber Goes Natural For Miss…
 21 hours ago
05.16.17
Introducing Cassius Life… iOne Digital’s New Unapologetic Platform
 21 hours ago
05.16.17
Did Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The…
 23 hours ago
05.16.17
Netflix & Chill: The Best Shows & Movies…
 23 hours ago
05.16.17
Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations
 1 day ago
05.16.17
13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya Channels Eryakah Badu On “Lip Sync Battle”
 1 day ago
05.15.17
2017 Miss USA Competition
SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Photos