Having a Daughter First Might Mean Divorce!

There is a new study out that says having a baby girl first might lead to divorce. What you say? Well according to the study, not only did researchers find that couples with sons are more likely to stick together, unmarried pregnant couples were more likely to have shotgun weddings if the baby was going to be a boy and divorced mothers of boys are more likely to remarry and stay remarried.

Let’s not get too happy that the marriage will stay together if the first child is a boy, some believe that parents try to stick it out because a fatherless boy is very frighting. On the other hand, it is believe that mothers want to show their daughters that they can survive without being married.

This study is very confusing. Read the full story from ABCNews.com here, and take out poll, do you agree?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: