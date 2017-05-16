Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No One Wanted To Work With Her’

Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No One Wanted To Work With Her’

Well, that pretty much confirms it.

Danielle Jennings
The fallout from Phaedra Parks’ massive lie about former friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kandi Burruss continues to send shockwaves through reality TV. Now, Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is speaking out for the first time about the drama…and it’s safe to say Phaedra is basically done on the show.

During the NBCUniversal Upfronts earlier this week, Andy Cohen was interviewed on the red carpet by E! and naturally he was asked about the jaw-dropping revelation about Phaedra Parks being the one who spread the rape and drug allegations about Kandi Burrus. According to E!, Cohen pretty much confirmed her permanent exit from the show with a single statement, “No one wanted to work with her.”

Cohen’s full sentiment on Phaedra’s behavior elaborated further on how difficult it would be to continue RHOA with Phaedra as a member of the cast going forward. He stated, “The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that’s what you have to look at,” Cohen told E!. “How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?”

If you are familiar with other Housewives cities in the franchise, then you know that the easiest way to get someone off the show is banding together as a cast and refusing to film with a certain person…and Phaedra has just learned how cold that feeling can be.

While Bravo has yet to officially announce that Phaedra will not return for the show’s 10th season, Cohen’s statements, along with Phaedra’s blaming of producers, the writing is clearly on the wall. Filming of RHOA season 10 is set to begin sometime this summer.

 

