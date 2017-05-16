L.A. Reid’s Sony Music Exit Possibly Due To Sexual Harassment Allegations

Danielle Jennings

The music world was shocked last week to learn that legendary music figure L.A. Reid had abruptly left his high-ranking position at Sony Music. Well it appears that there could be a reason he left so quickly and it stems from sexual harassment allegations.

L.A. Reid recently made headlines when he was practically forced out of his position as the head of Sony Music and according to an explosive report by the New York Post, it could possibly be a result of sexual harassment allegations by a former Sony Music female employee.

Via NY Post:

L.A. Reid, the influential head of Epic Records, was ousted from the Sony Music label after a co-worker complained to the company about several instances of alleged sex harassment.

The 60-year-old music industry veteran allegedly made inappropriate physical advances toward an assistant at last December’s company holiday party, among other instances, according to a March 22 letter that a lawyer for the woman sent to Julie Swidler, Sony Music’s general counsel, said a source who provided details from the letter.

The female assistant, whose name is [being] withheld, also claims Reid, who has led Epic for nearly six years, also asked her to lie down in bed with him and give him a hug while the two were at a hotel while traveling on business, the letter alleges.

Sony Music alluded to some form of discord over Reid’s exit by simply issuing a one sentence statement on his departure, stating “L.A. Reid will be leaving the company.” Reps for Reid are reported as having “no comment at this time,” while Reid is said to be talking to Warner Music Group boss Len Blavatnik about a position running the company’s Warner Brothers label.

