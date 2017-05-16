Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy Cravings…It Ain’t Pickles

Tennis great Serena Williams has revealed her pregnancy craving. And, for some reason, we’re not surprised.
Check out Serena’s cravings here.
INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother’s Day
10 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother’s Day
1. Kevin Hart Announced Eniko Hart Is PregnantSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Kourtney KardashianSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Cardi BSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Rick RossSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Future Tributed CiaraSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Russell Wilson Tributes His MotherSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Rob Kardashian Tributes Blac ChynaSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Rob Kardashian Tributes Kris JennerSource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. John Legend Tributes Chrissy TeigenSource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. DJ Khaled Posted This Touching VideoSource:Instagram 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours