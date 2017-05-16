Department Of Justice Officially Opens Investigation Of Jordan Edwards’ Death

Danielle Jennings

It’s been less than a month since the sad and untimely death of Dallas teenager Jordan Edwards at the hands of a white police officer, in a scenario that has unfortunately become all too familiar in the last few years. However, there has been a recent development in the case that perhaps could bring about some justice.

The Department Of Justice opens investigation into Jordan Edward’s death

On April 29, a Dallas police officer shot and killed Jordan Edwards as he sat unarmed in the passenger side of a car. Former officer Roy Oliver was fired from his job for the murder, but many felt that it wasn’t enough. Now, according to the Huffington Post, the Department of Justice has officially opened an investigation into the case to uncover some answers.

The full report states:

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into a white police officer’s fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager in the Dallas area, a spokeswoman for the local district attorney’s office said on Thursday.

Dallas County prosecutors have charged former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, 37, with murder in connection with the April 29 shooting of Jordan Edwards, 15.

Brittany Dunn, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed in an email on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice had opened an investigation into the shooting which would proceed separately from her office’s probe.

As you may recall Oliver, turned himself in on May 5 to face the murder charge, but was promptly freed on $300,000 bail. Meanwhile, Jordan Edwards’ father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Oliver and Balch Springs citing excessive force. The Department of Justice has a history of investigating police departments and officers’ use of force to uncover possible civil rights abuses, so hopefully they will get to the bottom of the case.

