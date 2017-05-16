Department Of Justice Officially Opens Investigation Of Jordan Edwards’ Death

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Department Of Justice Officially Opens Investigation Of Jordan Edwards’ Death

This is a step in the right direction and hopefully the outcome will give the family some peace.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

It’s been less than a month since the sad and untimely death of Dallas teenager Jordan Edwards at the hands of a white police officer, in a scenario that has unfortunately become all too familiar in the last few years. However, there has been a recent development in the case that perhaps could bring about some justice.

On April 29, a Dallas police officer shot and killed Jordan Edwards as he sat unarmed in the passenger side of a car. Former officer Roy Oliver was fired from his job for the murder, but many felt that it wasn’t enough. Now, according to the Huffington Post, the Department of Justice has officially opened an investigation into the case to uncover some answers.

The full report states:

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into a white police officer’s fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager in the Dallas area, a spokeswoman for the local district attorney’s office said on Thursday.

Dallas County prosecutors have charged former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, 37, with murder in connection with the April 29 shooting of Jordan Edwards, 15.

Brittany Dunn, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed in an email on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice had opened an investigation into the shooting which would proceed separately from her office’s probe.

As you may recall Oliver, turned himself in on May 5 to face the murder charge, but was promptly freed on $300,000 bail. Meanwhile, Jordan Edwards’ father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Oliver and Balch Springs citing excessive force. The Department of Justice has a history of investigating police departments and officers’ use of force to uncover possible civil rights abuses, so hopefully they will get to the bottom of the case.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939463/bill-cosbys-daughters-release-statement-on-the-breakfast-club/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939468/woah-monique-defends-her-comments-about-lee-daniels-tyler-perry-and-oprah/

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Department Of Justice Officially Opens Investigation Of Jordan Edwards’ Death

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
It’s A Romper For Men…Meet The RompHim
 7 mins ago
05.17.17
Simone Biles Booted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’…
 12 hours ago
05.17.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline & Karlie Redd…
 18 hours ago
05.17.17
Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To…
 19 hours ago
05.17.17
WATCH: Solange’s Webby Award Speech Is Exceptionally Lit-Worthy
 22 hours ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 22 hours ago
05.16.17
2017 Australian Open - Day 2
Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy Cravings…It Ain’t Pickles
 22 hours ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Opens Up About Her Personal Connection…
 23 hours ago
05.17.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 23 hours ago
05.16.17
L.A. Reid’s Sony Music Exit Possibly Due To…
 24 hours ago
05.17.17
Department Of Justice Officially Opens Investigation Of Jordan…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Maxwell Live In Chicago
Maxwell Made Surprise Appearance At Chance The Rapper Concert
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Whoa! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels,…
 1 day ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 1 day ago
05.16.17
Photos