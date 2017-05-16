Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

La La & Carmela Anthony Have A Family Moment

LaLa and Carmelo put their differences aside to spend the day with their son.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty


La La and Carmelo Anthony may be going through a scandalous split, but they played nice to spend Mother’s Day as a family.

The pair, who shocked everyone by announcing their split a month ago, reunited to grab a bite with their son, Kiyan. TMZ.com reports that the Anthonys headed to Neta for some sushi.

After dinner, they all headed directly across the street to grab some frozen yogurt before driving off together.


La La didn’t say much to TMZ, choosing instead to focus on her son and actively avoid eye contact with the cameras. Carmelo was a bit more engaging, but it was apparent that he was in protector mode, making sure to keep an on his estranged wife and their son.

According to TMZ, neither La La nor Carmelo have said anything about getting a divorce yet, but there’s a chance one of them could file. Still, it was nice to see them head out as a family.

RELATED STORIES:

Lessons We Learned From La La Amid Carmelo Divorce Rumors

Say It Ain’t So: La La & Carmelo Anthony Separate

#CouplesWeLove: La La And Carmelo Anthony

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading La La & Carmela Anthony Have A Family Moment

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxwell Live In Chicago
Maxwell Made Surprise Appearance At Chance The Rapper Concert
 1 hour ago
05.16.17
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Whoa! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels,…
 12 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 13 hours ago
05.16.17
La La & Carmela Anthony Have A Family Moment
 14 hours ago
05.16.17
Yaaasss, Queen: Deshauna Barber Goes Natural For Miss…
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
Introducing Cassius Life… iOne Digital’s New Unapologetic Platform
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
Did Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The…
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Netflix & Chill: The Best Shows & Movies…
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations
 23 hours ago
05.16.17
13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya Channels Eryakah Badu On “Lip Sync Battle”
 24 hours ago
05.15.17
2017 Miss USA Competition
SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Judge Hatchett’s Son Sues Hospital After Wife Dies…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
After Getting Dragged By The Internet, TLC’s Chilli…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Eight Celebrity Moms Share Their Biggest Challenges With Motherhood
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Photos