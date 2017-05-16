La La & Carmela Anthony Have A Family Moment

andmay be going through a scandalous split, but they played nice to spend Mother’s Day as a family.

The pair, who shocked everyone by announcing their split a month ago, reunited to grab a bite with their son, Kiyan. TMZ.com reports that the Anthonys headed to Neta for some sushi.

After dinner, they all headed directly across the street to grab some frozen yogurt before driving off together.

didn’t say much to TMZ, choosing instead to focus on her son and actively avoid eye contact with the cameras. Carmelo was a bit more engaging, but it was apparent that he was in protector mode, making sure to keep an on his estranged wife and their son.

According to TMZ, neither La La nor Carmelo have said anything about getting a divorce yet, but there’s a chance one of them could file. Still, it was nice to see them head out as a family.

RELATED STORIES:

Lessons We Learned From La La Amid Carmelo Divorce Rumors

Say It Ain’t So: La La & Carmelo Anthony Separate

#CouplesWeLove: La La And Carmelo Anthony

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: