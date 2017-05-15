Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The Knot On Mother’s Day?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


It looks like everyone’s favorite hip-hop, ride-or-die couple Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane tied the knot this Mother’s Day weekend.

Keyshia posted two photos dressed in all white, which led to speculation the recently-engaged couple got married. According to gossip site MTO, the couple wed in an intimate ceremony in front of friends and family.

 

I wish I could explain your eyes & the rhythm of your heartbeat when I lay on your chest! 5/14/17

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the entire world! WE LOVE U MAMA❤️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Gucci Mane popped the question last November at an Atlanta Hawks game. Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

Gucci Mane Proposes To Girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir

Jennifer Hudson Explains Why She’s (Still) Not Married

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Did Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The Knot On Mother’s Day?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxwell Live In Chicago
Maxwell Made Surprise Appearance At Chance The Rapper Concert
 1 hour ago
05.16.17
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Whoa! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels,…
 12 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 13 hours ago
05.16.17
La La & Carmela Anthony Have A Family Moment
 14 hours ago
05.16.17
Yaaasss, Queen: Deshauna Barber Goes Natural For Miss…
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
Introducing Cassius Life… iOne Digital’s New Unapologetic Platform
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
Did Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The…
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Netflix & Chill: The Best Shows & Movies…
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations
 23 hours ago
05.16.17
13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya Channels Eryakah Badu On “Lip Sync Battle”
 24 hours ago
05.15.17
2017 Miss USA Competition
SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Judge Hatchett’s Son Sues Hospital After Wife Dies…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
After Getting Dragged By The Internet, TLC’s Chilli…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Eight Celebrity Moms Share Their Biggest Challenges With Motherhood
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Photos