Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Introducing Cassius Life… iOne Digital’s New Unapologetic Platform

Not to be confused with Cassius Clay, Cassius Life is a new unapologetic digital platform geared toward millennials and culture enthusiasts.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Team Cassius - Group Shot

Source: Creative Services / creative services


Make some room for the new kids on the block, and yes, they’re cooler than you. Did we mention, they’re our sister brother brand? (Our parents always wanted a boy.)

In an era when White publications lucratively profit off the Black narrative, comes Cassius, a digital platform led by a group of unapologetic thought leaders, movers and shakers, who don’t “just cover the culture,” they are the culture.

So what exactly is Cassius? “Cassius is an experience.” Cassius is where innovators, millennials and culture enthusiasts converge, with their iPhones and a cup of coffee (Starbucks if you prefer) to talk about dope shit. The dopest shit. Whether it be a definitive ranking of the most notorious culture vultures, a sex by location breakdown (thank us later) or kicking in the door and waving the 44 on LGBTQ stereotypes, Cassius is about owning the Black narrative and delivering it straight, no chaser.

Now let’s address the butterfly/ bee in the room? Is Muhammaed Ali affiliated in some way? Not so much. “We simply tapped into Ali’s brash, brave spirit. He is the globe’s foremost icon of what it means to be unapologetic,” Kierna Mayo, SVP of content and brands at iOne Digital, said in an official press release. “Our hope is that CASSIUS speaks to anyone who stands for something meaningful; for anyone who is unabashedly themselves; for anyone who questions those in power. This millennial generation has given voice to this exact spirit—and we’ve heard them.”

But a brand is only as unapologetic as the people who have a seat at the table. So pull up a chair, and get acquainted with the Cassius editorial team:


Want to know more? Click the motherf*cking link. Samuel L. Jackson voice*

MORE FROM CASSIUSLIFE.COM:

WTF Is Cassius?!

#OpenLetter: Dear Unapologetics…

‘My Hope For Cassius Is…’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Introducing Cassius Life… iOne Digital’s New Unapologetic Platform

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxwell Live In Chicago
Maxwell Made Surprise Appearance At Chance The Rapper Concert
 2 hours ago
05.16.17
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Whoa! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels,…
 12 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 13 hours ago
05.16.17
La La & Carmela Anthony Have A Family Moment
 14 hours ago
05.16.17
Yaaasss, Queen: Deshauna Barber Goes Natural For Miss…
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
Introducing Cassius Life… iOne Digital’s New Unapologetic Platform
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
Did Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The…
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Netflix & Chill: The Best Shows & Movies…
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations
 23 hours ago
05.16.17
13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya Channels Eryakah Badu On “Lip Sync Battle”
 24 hours ago
05.15.17
2017 Miss USA Competition
SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Judge Hatchett’s Son Sues Hospital After Wife Dies…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
After Getting Dragged By The Internet, TLC’s Chilli…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Eight Celebrity Moms Share Their Biggest Challenges With Motherhood
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Photos