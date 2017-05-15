Entertainment News
Yaaasss, Queen: Deshauna Barber Goes Natural For Miss USA Pageant

Two queens and a stage full of curls made for visual Black Girl Magic.

2016 Miss USA Competition - Show

Deshauna Barber luxuriated in all of her Black Girl Magic as she wore her natural for the Miss USA Pageant last night.

It was a pretty striking moment when Deshauna stepped on stage for her final stroll of her reign as Miss USA 2016 rocking a crown of natural curls. And it made for an iconic pic of her crowning Kara McCullough, who also went natural for the evening.


Kara‘s problematic comments on health care (girl, what?), this shot gives us life.

By comparison it was a pretty stark difference from the long, straight look Deshauna wore when she captured the crown last year.


