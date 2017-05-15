D.C. Public School Students Outscore Voucher Peers On Standardized Tests

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

D.C. Public School Students Outscore Voucher Peers On Standardized Tests

Some voucher students regressed academically compared to those who remained in public schools.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The District of Columbia has been a laboratory for school choice, where the federal government funds a voucher program to make private education affordable for impoverished students. A newly released study casts doubt on the effectiveness of the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship ProgramThe New York Times reports.

An analysis of the program released April 27 by the U.S. Department of Education’s research arm, the Institute of Education Sciences, found that it failed to improve student achievement after year one.

In fact, the students who used the vouchers performed worse than their public school peers on standardized tests, and some of the voucher students regressed academically.

The study examined the voucher program’s impact one year after distribution of scholarships through a lottery process from 2012 to 2014. In addition to negative achievement, the researchers also found that voucher recipient parents had a positive perception of school safety.

This report adds to a wave of recent research that suggests school vouchers can, counterintuitively, harm student achievement. It also comes as President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are cutting the overall education budget and redirecting funds to expand school choice.

SOURCE: New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Is School Choice The Black Choice?: The Lost Village Mentality & Battle Over School Vouchers

Florida NAACP & Black Pastors In Standoff Over School Choice

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxwell Live In Chicago
Maxwell Made Surprise Appearance At Chance The Rapper Concert
 1 hour ago
05.16.17
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Whoa! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels,…
 12 hours ago
05.16.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Tammy Organizes ‘Waiting To Exhale’-Style Bonfire
 13 hours ago
05.16.17
La La & Carmela Anthony Have A Family Moment
 14 hours ago
05.16.17
Yaaasss, Queen: Deshauna Barber Goes Natural For Miss…
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
Introducing Cassius Life… iOne Digital’s New Unapologetic Platform
 17 hours ago
05.16.17
Did Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The…
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Netflix & Chill: The Best Shows & Movies…
 19 hours ago
05.16.17
Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations
 23 hours ago
05.16.17
13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Zendaya Channels Eryakah Badu On “Lip Sync Battle”
 24 hours ago
05.15.17
2017 Miss USA Competition
SMH…People Are Referring To The Newly Crowned Miss…
 1 day ago
05.15.17
Judge Hatchett’s Son Sues Hospital After Wife Dies…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
After Getting Dragged By The Internet, TLC’s Chilli…
 2 days ago
05.15.17
Eight Celebrity Moms Share Their Biggest Challenges With Motherhood
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Photos