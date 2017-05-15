Need A-Pick-Me Up? Listen To These Black Men Talk About How Much They Love Black Women

On this episode of “Candid,” Keyaira Kelly sits down with the men of Cassius, Corey Townes, Xilla Valentine, Gideon Moncrieffe, and dating/social development coach, Eddie Fews, to discuss why it’s important to love, protect and respect the Black woman.

