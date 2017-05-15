Lifestyle
Need A-Pick-Me Up? Listen To These Black Men Talk About How Much They Love Black Women

Black men break down a necessary truth.

Foxy NC staff
On this episode of “Candid,” Keyaira Kelly sits down with the men of Cassius, Corey Townes, Xilla Valentine, Gideon Moncrieffe, and dating/social development coach, Eddie Fews, to discuss why it’s important to love, protect and respect the Black woman.

