Mon’Nique rips into Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry & Oprah!

According to TMZ, Mo’Nique went off on Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah. She claims that they are the reason why she’s not working in Hollywood any more. During her stand up special on Saturday at the Apollo Theatre, she went in a tantrum about the trio. She’s always talked bad about Daniels since he didn’t cast her in Empire, but this is the first time that she’s gone off on Oprah and Tyler Perry. Yes, it was Daniels’ movie, “Precious” that she won her Oscar, Golden Globe and all of the other awards. Click here to see some of her performance. Mon’Nique, what is going on? Really?
