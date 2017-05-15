David Banner: ”The God Box’ Is One Of The Best Hip-Hop Albums Ever’

David Banner is ready to change the rap game with his new album The God Box.
The Southern University alum called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to preview a couple of tracks off of the album, discuss the state of America and much more.
Check it out below.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter
Our Favorite Socially Conscious Celebrities
13 photos Launch gallery
Our Favorite Socially Conscious Celebrities
1. Q-TipSource:PR 1 of 13
2. David BannerSource:Instagram 2 of 13
3. John LegendSource:AP 3 of 13
4. Russell SimmonsSource:AP 4 of 13
5. Ava DuvernaySource:AP 5 of 13
6. Amandla StenbergSource:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Hill HarperSource:PR 7 of 13
8. CommonSource:PR 8 of 13
9. Kerry WashingtonSource:PR 9 of 13
10. ZendayaSource:PR 10 of 13
11. Spike LeeSource:AP 11 of 13
12. Quest LoveSource:AP 12 of 13
13. Jesse WilliamsSource:PR 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours