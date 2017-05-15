TJMS
Home > TJMS

David Banner: ”The God Box’ Is One Of The Best Hip-Hop Albums Ever’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

David Banner is ready to change the rap game with his new album The God Box.

The Southern University alum called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to preview a couple of tracks off of the album, discuss the state of America and much more.

Check it out below.


Photos