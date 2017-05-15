Dr. Evelyn Bethune On The Betsy DeVos Protest: ‘I Am Proud Of The Students’

Bethune Cookman University made waves last week after weeks of uproar culminated to the students’ public protest of boos and turned backs aimed at U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during her commencement speech at the university.

Dr. Evelyn Bethune, the granddaughter of Bethune-Cookman University founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, talked exclusively with Roland Martin about how her feelings on the controversy.

She revealed that she was initially shocked after learning about the university’s decision to bring in DeVos as the speaker:

“First of all, I thought I had stepped into bizarro world and that somebody was telling me a joke. And then I was highly insulted and my family was insulted. My grandson was graduating, so we were really really upset”

Adding that she knows her late grandmother was “standing up straight” over the decision.

Listen to the full interview below to hear more of Dr. Bethune’s take.