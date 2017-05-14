Oprah Winfrey Tells Graduates That ‘Having a Closet Full of Shoes Doesn’t Fill Up Your Life’

It’s graduation season and Mama O is out there blessing the Class of 2017 with some pretty awesome advice!

According to PEOPLE, on Saturday morning Oprah Winfrey delivered an inspiring commencement speech at Agnes Scott College in Atlanta where she stressed to the graduates that being true to yourself and having substance trumps material things and financial wealth.

“You’re nothing if you’re not the truth,” the 63-year-old said to the crowd during the school’s 128th commencement ceremony.

“I’ve made a living, I’ve made a life – I’ve made a fortune, really – all good! – from being true to myself. If I can leave you with any message today: The biggest reward is not financial benefits, though it’s really good, you can get a lot of great shoes! “Those of you who have a lot of shoes know having a closet full of shoes doesn’t fill up your life. Living a life of substance can. Substance through your service.”

Elizabeth Kiss had nothing but praise for the famed talk show host and actress as she introduced her to the audience on Saturday, Agnes Scott presidenthad nothing but praise for the famed talk show host and actress as she introduced her to the audience on Saturday, AJC.com reported “I cannot think of a more perfect commencement speaker, for Agnes Scott, for this class and for this moment in history than global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress Oprah Winfrey. From a difficult and abusive childhood she has proven that with faith, strength and the courage of a lion, your dreams are not out of reach.” “She is a trailblazer in so many ways,” Kiss continued. “In 2013 Oprah Winfrey was awarded a very well deserved Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. There’s really nothing she can’t do. Maybe, just maybe, she will run for president.” Wouldn’t that be interesting? SOURCE: PEOPLE; AJC

