Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs To Step Down

Boone Isaacs was the first Black person to hold the position.

NewsOne Staff
After four years of serving at the helm of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Cheryl Boone Isaacs has decided to step down, reports People.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs has decided not to run for re-election, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“It’s been my greatest honor serving on the Academy’s Board of Governors in numerous capacities for more than two decades, and it will be a privilege to provide the opportunity for new voices to have a seat at the table,” Boone Isaacs said in a statement.

Boone Isaacs was the first Black person and the third woman to hold the position, reports the outlet. During her tenure, she made the effort to diversify the Academy following the #OscarsSoWhite controversy last year.

