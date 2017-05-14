Mother’s Day Special: A Mom And Daughter Sit Down For An Emotional Talk About Their Hopes, Dreams & Fears

What happens when a mom and daughter sit down to interview one another about the highs and lows in life? On this episode of ‘In Conversation’ Kayla & her mom Pam met face-to-face to describe the hardest moments of their lives and to express for the first time why they are so proud of each other.
RELATED LINKS
Eight Celebrity Moms Share Their Biggest Challenges With Motherhood
Black Lives Matter Needs Your Help in Bailing Out Black Moms For Mother’s Day
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
9 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 9
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 9
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 9
4. “Ima let you finish….”4 of 9
5. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”5 of 9
6. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”6 of 9
7. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”7 of 9
8. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”8 of 9
9. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”9 of 9
comments – Add Yours