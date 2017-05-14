Mother’s Day Special: A Mom And Daughter Sit Down For An Emotional Talk About Their Hopes, Dreams & Fears

What happens when a mom and daughter sit down to interview one another about the highs and lows in life? On this episode of ‘In Conversation’ Kayla & her mom Pam met face-to-face to describe the hardest moments of their lives and to express for the first time why they are so proud of each other.

