Michelle Obama Calls Out Trump For Denying Healthy School Lunches To Kids

Michelle Obama Calls Out Trump For Denying Healthy School Lunches To Kids

The former first lady urged parents to think about the Trump administration delaying rules to ensure nutritionally sound meals.

Michelle Obama argued against the Trump administration delaying federal requirements to make healthier school lunches for kids Friday, reports the Associated Press.

From the Associated Press:

Mrs. Obama told a health conference in Washington that more nutritionally sound school meals are needed since millions of kids nationwide eat federally subsidized breakfast and lunch at school. Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, she urged parents to think about the government’s recent decision and to “look at motives.”

…”Moms, think about this. I don’t care what state you live in, take me out of the equation, like me, don’t like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap,” she said.

Obama — who did not mention Trump by name — addressed parents at the annual summit for the Partnership for a Healthier America a little more than a week after Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue issued a proclamation softening standards for school lunches, reports CNN.

SOURCE: Associated PressCNN

