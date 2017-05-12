Senior Quotes gone WRONG!

Richmond Early College High School in Hamlet, NC yearbooks were confiscated because some senior quotes were considered controversial, according to the News & Observer. The school district has apologized and is working with the publisher to fix the issues. The district has apologized,”As a district, we do not and will not tolerate inappropriate conduct toward any of our students.” Oh my! So were there no adult supervisors or where these kids just that sneaky? Hummm…read the full article here.

