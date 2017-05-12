Daymond John revealed on Good Morning America that last year he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He told Robin Roberts that “I had an extensive physical and they discovered there was a nodule on my thyroid,” He had treatment and “They removed it and it was stage II cancer on my thyroid.” Through his treatment, he has kept a postitive attitude and hasn’t slowed down. The 48 year old, Shark Tank Star and FUBU CEO is not going to let cancer hold him down! That’s how you do it Daymond! Check out the full story here!
