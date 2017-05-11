Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’

The Voice has a new coach – and she’s no stranger to singing competition shows. Jennifer Hudson, who lost on American Idol but nevertheless became a successful entertainer and an Oscar winner, is joining the judge’s circle on The Voice next season. Now that Idol has been revived on ABC, it will be interesting to see if Hudson’s addition will help the The Voice maintain its current status as the top singing competition show.

Additionally, season 13 will see Miley Cyrus return for her second run as a coach, joining Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly.

Cyrus made her debut last fall alongside Levine, Shelton and Alicia Keys, who is appearing on the current edition.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for,” NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said Wednesday in a statement. “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

Hudson’s casting comes as The Voice prepares to once again face off against longtime opponent American Idol, which ABC will revive sometime in the 2017-18 season.

Hudson first became a household name when she competed on the third season of Idol in 2004. She was shockingly voted off in week seven, but went on to sign a record deal with Arista later that year.

Hudson won an Oscar for her performance as Effie White in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, and her other film roles include Sex and the City, The Secret Life of Bees and Chi-Raq. A two-time Grammy winner, she has also released three studio albums. Hudson just released a new single, “Remember Me.”

The Voice gig brings Hudson back to NBC, where she guest-starred on Smash and recently co-starred in the network’s Hairspray Live! production. Earlier this year, she joined The Voice UK as a coach and won her first season. Hudson is repped by CAA, Azoff Music Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

