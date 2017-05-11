Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Get It Together! Passengers Get Into A Fistfight On A Southwest Plane

Another flight, another fight.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Low Angle View Of Airplane Against Clear Sky

Source: Nazir Azhari Bin Mohd Anis / EyeEm / Getty


Folks are acting a real fool on these flights nowadays.

Two men on a Southwest flight traveling to California from Dallas got into a fist fight during a layover in Burbank. According to CNN, as the plane taxied to the gate, a fistfight broke out between two men that only got worse when fellow passengers tried to exit the plane.

Cellphone footage of the altercation that was posted online shows the one man throwing the other over a row of seats and punching the man in the face. A female passenger can be overheard on the video screaming “What is wrong with you?”

CNN reported that one of the men suffered a few minor injuries while a 37-year-old man was detained at the gate, arrested and booked into the Burbank City Jail.

Southwest Airlines also thanked its employees for stepping in.

“Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day,” the airline said.

SOURCE: CNN

RELATED NEWS:

United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Passenger Violently Dragged Off Flight

It Only Took United Airlines Almost Losing $1 Billion To Give A True Apology

Social Media Creates A Drag For The Ages With #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Get It Together! Passengers Get Into A Fistfight On A Southwest Plane

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Desperately Search For Baby Bella
 10 hours ago
05.11.17
ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five
‘Scandal’ Reportedly Ending After Season 7
 11 hours ago
05.11.17
Girl, What? Chilli Says ‘All Lives Matter’
 12 hours ago
05.11.17
6 Easy Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts Ideas
 17 hours ago
05.11.17
WATCH: TLC Live In London
 20 hours ago
05.10.17
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Angry Birds' - Arrivals
The #BowWowChallenge Proves That The Comedy Of Black…
 22 hours ago
05.10.17
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
Which TV Shows are on the BUBBLE?
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Simone Biles Isn’t Here For DWTS Judges: ‘Smiling…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Diddy Sued By Ex-Chef For Sexual Harassment &…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama:…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Shirleen Does The Most To Defend…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 3 days ago
05.09.17
Photos