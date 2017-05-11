Entertainment News
‘Scandal’ Reportedly Ending After Season 7

Olivia Pope and her crew may be closing up shop next year.

Foxy NC staff
ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five

Source: Kevin Estrada / Getty

There’s word that Scandal will be wrapping up after next season.

With a show based around presidential administrations, there’s only so long that Scandal could feasibly run. As such, the series may be reaching the end of its time.

TVLine.com reports that series creator Shonda Rhimes has decided to end Scandal after season 7. ABC is expected to make an announcement about the series finale early next week at the network upfronts.

Shonda told NPR in 2013 that she knew there was only so far the story of the series could go. At the time, she hinted that she may have been mapping out the series finale.

“I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told,” she continues. “So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is.”

Neither Shonda nor ABC have confirmed the report at this time, but ABC president Channing Dungey noted that no definite plans have been laid out for the show beyond season 7.

“We have not really talked about what happens after that,” she told Variety back in January. “But I love the show, and I would happily keep the show on as long as she feels that she has creative runway to write the show.”

