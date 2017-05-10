Black Woman Rescues 56 Students In School Bus Fire

News One
Black Woman Rescues 56 Students In School Bus Fire

Teresa Stroble evacuated all the children in less than a minute from her school bus.

Foxy NC staff
A South Carolina woman is receiving well-deserved praise for evacuating 56 children safely when her school bus caught fire on Tuesday morning, WGCL-TV reports.

Spartanburg County School District Superintendent Scott Turner said his “heart sank,” when he arrived at the scene after firefighters put out the flames, according to the outlet.

 

He later tweeted that everyone is unharmed, and Teresa Stroble, the driver, is a hero. “She evacuated 56 students in under a minute. God bless her. So grateful for her quick action,” Turner said.

 

Melissa Robinette, a spokesperson for the school district, said two students on the bus observed smoke and alerted Stroble. District officials are investigating the fire, which in similar cases were caused by wiring and turbocharger malfunctions.

SOURCE:  WGCL-TV

Photos