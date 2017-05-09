BREAKING: Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

Donald Trump has just fired FBI Director James Comey.

According to The Daily Beast, on Tuesday White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced that Comey was let go because of how he mishandled his dealings with Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. Propublica reported that Comey misspoke when he testified under oath that Huma Abedin —Anthony Weiner’s wife and a top Clinton deputy — had made “a regular practice” of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of Clinton messages to her husband, “some of which contain classified information.”

The reality was that Abedin only forwarded a small amount of emails and only a tiny fraction of those were actually labeled classified. And while Trump praised Comey for his past testimony, he is now punishing his former ally.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in the statement.

Based on recommendations from DOJ head Jeff Sessions, Trump sent Comey his termination letter.

“I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately,” Trump wrote.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau. It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” he wrote. “I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”

Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office- letters below. pic.twitter.com/IKKbJO5K5h — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) May 9, 2017

The White House has begun a search for a new FBI director, the Daily Beast noted.

Of course Twitter had a lot to say, especially pointing out the irony of the situation given that Comey was fired while in the process of investigating Trump for his alleged connections to Russia:

The Comey firing comes less than a week after the @maziehirono exchange in which Comey said he was working with US Attorneys on Russiagate. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 9, 2017

I wonder how nauseous James Comey feels now. pic.twitter.com/oKqU5bYCoF — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) May 9, 2017

.@MaxineWaters tried to warn us about James Comey…. pic.twitter.com/WJFmHgP5wH — Bradshaw w/ Melanin (@JarrieBradshaw) May 9, 2017

I don’t like James Comey.

Lots of Dems don’t like James Comey.

Doesn’t change the fact that Trump just fired the person investigating him. — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) May 9, 2017

The end of James Comey's career, explained. pic.twitter.com/DyVCKVpnSm — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 9, 2017

Hillary Clinton SHOULD SUE THE PEE OUT OFF the FBI Director James Comey!!!! Bottom line, HE CAUSED HILLARY the election, period! #HILLARY — Roosevelt George (@rooseveltgeorge) May 9, 2017

James comey got fired by somebody that isn't even qualified to do they job. Lmao. — No-Jack (@No_Jack3) May 9, 2017

I'm old enough to remember when Donald was blowing kisses to James Comey. How quickly the bromance fades. 💔 https://t.co/Dk7cEx692U — Laura (@SheWhoVotes) May 9, 2017

Trump has fired all who have investigated him. 1) Sally Yates

2)Preet B.

3) James Comey#FBIDirector #Comey What did they all find!? — 〔Nix〕 (@CluelessNix) May 9, 2017

"It's NOT POSSIBLE that Donald Trump fired James Comey for being too mean to Hillary Clinton. It's JUST NOT POSSIBLE." -Jeffrey Toobin — pris (@prisrob) May 9, 2017

Trump firing James Comey is such an evidence of his ties with Russia. End of text. #TrumpRussia #RussiaGate #ImpeachTrump — Stu (@XIBASH) May 9, 2017

Former senior FBI official tells me: "I believe the intent here is to replace him with someone who will close" the Russia probe. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 9, 2017

This is a developing story; we will provide updates as they become available.

SOURCE: The Daily Beast; Propublica

