Roland Martin Slams Trump HBCU Funding Flip Flop

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Roland Martin Slams Trump HBCU Funding Flip Flop

In a simulcast with the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Martin dismantles Trump's claim that funding of HBCUs is unconstitutional.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed into law a $1.1 trillion spending bill along with a signed statement where the former business mogul suggested that a provision that funds construction at HBCUs was unconstitutional. In a joint simulcast with the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Roland Martin examined President Trump’s statement along with the NewsOne Now panel.

 


Martin opened up the discussion to Lezli Baskerville, president and CEO of the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education. Baskerville noted to Martin that President Trump may have been poorly advised on what the provision meant.

Baskerville, a lawyer by trade, explained that there is indeed a provision in the United States Constitution that laws and regulations that are racially or ethnicity based can be scrutinized. Essentially speaking, if there was preferential funding given to HBCUs, this provision would bar that from happening in what seems to be a bid to stave off bias.

Baskerville continued by saying, “[T]he problem with [Trump’s stance] is that historically black colleges and universities are that, historically Black. They were born out of the nation’s sorry history of slavery and, as part of the definition, they are there to educate the progeny of the American slave and African-Americans by and large.

Martin noted that his contact with Black Republicans taken aback by the president’s statement was ongoing throughout the weekend, which may have culminated in Trump walking back the statement and throwing his full support behind HBCUs in a separate written statement.

Watch Roland Martin and Lezli Baskerville of the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education break down President Donald Trump’s HBCU gaffe in the NewsOne Now clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Implies Financing For HBCUs Is Unconstitutional

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Roland Martin Slams Trump HBCU Funding Flip Flop

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
Which TV Shows are on the BUBBLE?
 1 hour ago
05.10.17
Simone Biles Isn’t Here For DWTS Judges: ‘Smiling…
 15 hours ago
05.10.17
Diddy Sued By Ex-Chef For Sexual Harassment &…
 18 hours ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 19 hours ago
05.10.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 20 hours ago
05.10.17
Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama:…
 1 day ago
05.09.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Shirleen Does The Most To Defend…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 2 days ago
05.10.17
Nicki Minaj Facetimes Fan Who Has Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
05.09.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
Video Of Little Black Girl Insulting “Trump” Goes Viral
 2 days ago
05.08.17
New Music: En Vogue – “I’m Good” Hot…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 MTV Movie Awards
 2 days ago
05.10.17
VH1's 2nd Annual 'Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms' - Arrivals
VH1’s 2nd Annual ‘Dear Mama: An Event To…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Photos