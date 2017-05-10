Entertainment News
Which TV Shows are on the BUBBLE?

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five

Source: Tony Rivetti / Getty

It’s that time of year again! The networks are trying to decide which shows to keep and which shows are being canceled.

TV Guide has broken down which shows have been renewed, which shows have a good chance of coming back and which shows we won’t see again! Click here to see the list.

Personally, I’m happy that Fox’s 24: Legacy looks like it’s coming back!


Photos