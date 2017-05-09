Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With A New Restaurant

Photo by

Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With A New Restaurant

Chef Curry's latest venture, International Smoke, is set to open this fall in San Francisco.

Danielle Jennings
Ayesha Curry

Source: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty


By now we all know that Ayesha Curry is a master in the kitchen, thanks to her cooking show, cookbook and meal-kit delivery ventures, but now she’s taking things a step further by opening a restaurant in San Francisco to share her food with the rest of the country.

According to PEOPLE and Curry’s Instagram, she’s hard at work on her new restaurant opening set for this fall.

Via PEOPLE:

Due to the success of Curry’s pop-up restaurant, International Smoke, with chef Michael Mina in 2016, the pair was able to develop as a permanent flagship restaurant of the same name in San Francisco’s Millennium Tower. The eatery is expected to open in the fall.

The “lighter” barbecue dishes will be similar to what was served at Curry’s pop-up: St. Louis pork ribs, Singapore-style black pepper barbecue lobster, slow-cooked char sui pork shoulder and spicy merguez sausage served with purple potato salad, braised mustard greens and onion rings, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Curry let it be known she’s not adverse to getting her hands dirty, according to the report she’ll begin as a member of the kitchen staff and will also work behind the scenes.

You can check out Ayesha’s restaurant reveal on Instagram:

 

SOURCE: PEOPLE

