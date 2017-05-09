High School Spanish Teacher Suspended For Letting Students Hit Trump Piñata

High School Spanish Teacher Suspended For Letting Students Hit Trump Piñata

Guess Cinco de Mayo got just a little too lit at Colorado’s Roosevelt High School this year.

A Colorado high school Spanish teacher has been placed on paid leave after she allowed her students to hit a piñata with a picture of President Donald Trump on it during a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

CBS Local Denver reports that Johnstown Milliken School District Superintendent Martin Foster said the unidentified teacher allowed the effigy beating to go down on the grounds of Roosevelt High School and video of the incident was later posted to Snapchat.

A parent of one of the students, Lesley Hollywood, said the video was disrespectful.

It is disturbing that this would be happening in a school setting,” said Hollywood.

I wouldn’t of cared if it was Obama’s face on that piñata, or if it had been Hillary Clinton’s face,” Hollywood said. “It doesn’t matter. This is not how we should be teaching our children politics in this country.”

Superintendent Foster agreed, stating, “This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the district.”

SOURCE: CBS Local Denver

