WE 2017: Karen Clark Talks To Darrell Allison From PEFNC

Darrell Allison with Parents for Educational Freedom (PEFNC) in North Carolina is standing up with mothers, grandmothers, and aunts to fight for our kids.

Education is the great equalizer. So, it is essential to ensure that our children are afforded the same educational opportunities as other students. To properly educate our kids, we must be educated about what our options are. Allison wants the community to know that if you need help, PEFNC is here.

FOXY’s Karen Clark spoke with Allison backstage at Women’s Empowerment 2017 and even got a chance to share her own personal experience with PEFNC. See Karen’s full interview with Darrell Allison above.

