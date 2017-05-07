Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth To Daughter Sienna

Photo by

Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth To Daughter Sienna

The new mother recently shared a heartwarming moment with her fans.

Foxy NC staff
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola/VF17 / Getty


It looks like the Wilson family is thriving!

One week after giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess and taking a break from social media, Ciara recently posted a picture on Instagram sharing with her fans a special moment she, Russell Wilson and Future Zahir had after she delivered.

The caption-less photo shows all three wearing hospital bracelets intertwining their arms.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Love!

Ciara has yet to show the public a picture of her new baby but she did share with fans all of the flowers and well-wishes her little girl has received:

So Much Love For The Princess 💕

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Before she gave birth, she posted this beautiful and heartwarming video of her and her husband:

You Bring Us Peace ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

We just love the Wilsons! Congrats again!

Photos