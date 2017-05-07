Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth To Daughter Sienna

Source: Mike Coppola/VF17 / Getty
It looks like the Wilson family is thriving!
One week after
giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess and taking a break from social media, Ciara recently posted a picture on Instagram sharing with her fans a special moment she, Russell Wilson and Future Zahir had after she delivered.
The caption-less photo shows all three wearing hospital bracelets intertwining their arms.
Love!
Ciara has yet to show the public a picture of her new baby but she did share with fans all of the flowers and well-wishes her little girl has received:
Before she gave birth, she posted this beautiful and heartwarming video of her and her husband:
We just love the Wilsons! Congrats again!
RELATED NEWS:
Proud Parents: Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl
Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot
Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
9 photos Launch gallery
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech
1 of 9
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”
2 of 9
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”
3 of 9
4. “Ima let you finish….”
4 of 9
5. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”
5 of 9
6. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”
6 of 9
7. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”
7 of 9
8. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”
8 of 9
9. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”
9 of 9