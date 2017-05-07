Teen Fatally Shot By San Diego Police Officers

Teen Fatally Shot By San Diego Police Officers

The victim allegedly aimed a BB gun at one of the officers.

NewsOne Staff
A 15-year-old boy, who allegedly toted a BB gun, was fatally shot by two San Diego police officers outside of Torrey Pines High School on Saturday, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune.

From the San Diego Union-Tribune:

The two officers arrived at the school on Del Mar Heights Road about the same time and saw the teen. As they got out of their patrol cars to speak with him, he “pulled a handgun that was concealed in his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers,” police homicide Lt. Holden said.

Both officers drew their weapons and told the boy to drop the gun, but he continued to point the gun and walk toward one officer, Holden said.

According to the outlet, both officers shot the teen and he was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital where he later died.

SOURCE: San Diego Union-Tribune

