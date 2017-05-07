Teen Fatally Shot By San Diego Police Officers

A 15-year-old boy, who allegedly toted a BB gun, was fatally shot by two San Diego police officers outside of Torrey Pines High School on Saturday, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune.
From the San Diego Union-Tribune:
The two officers arrived at the school on Del Mar Heights Road about the same time and saw the teen. As they got out of their patrol cars to speak with him, he “pulled a handgun that was concealed in his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers,” police homicide Lt. Holden said.
Both officers drew their weapons and told the boy to drop the gun, but he continued to point the gun and walk toward one officer, Holden said.
According to the outlet, both officers shot the teen and he was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital where he later died.
SOURCE: San Diego Union-Tribune
38 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 38
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 38
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 38
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 38
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 38
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 38
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 38
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 38
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 38
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 38
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 38
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 38
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 38
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 38
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 38
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 38
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 38
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 38
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 38
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 38
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 38
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 38
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 38
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 38
25. Ronald "RJ" Williams, 23
Source:Instagram
25 of 38
26. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
26 of 38
27. Delrawn Small, 37
27 of 38
28. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
28 of 38
29. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
29 of 38
30. Gregory Frazier, 56
30 of 38
31. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
31 of 38
32. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
32 of 38
33. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
33 of 38
34. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
34 of 38
35. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
35 of 38
36. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
36 of 38
37. Joshua Beal, 25
37 of 38
38. Kajuan Raye, 19
38 of 38