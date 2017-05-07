Entertainment News
‘Tea Talk’ At BFF: Terry Crews Talks Diversity In Hollywood, The Lethal Ladies ‘Step’ Into Our Heart

Foxy NC staff
Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders report live from the pre-award show red carpet on Day 3 of the Bentonville Film Festival.

MORE FROM THE BENTONVILLE FILM FESTIVAL:

We’re Going To The Bentonville Film Festival

BFF Day 1: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Bentonville Film Festival With ‘Tea Talk’ Hosts Rae & Shamika

BFF Day 2: Aisha Tyler & Brandice Daniel Discuss The Importance Of Diversity

‘Tea Talk’ At BFF: Aisha Tyler On Making Her Feature Film Directorial Debut With ‘Axis’

BFF Day 3: Terry Crews Talks Female Empowerment + The Lethal Ladies Of ‘Step’

 

Photos