‘SNL’ asks ‘Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?’

She used to be on TV every moment. Kellyanne Conway was everywhere at the very start of Donald Trump’s presidency, then all of a sudden we all woke up and she’s no longer there. Conway hasn’t cited any imaginary massacres lately or cited any “alternative facts” in at least seven weeks.
What happened to Kellyanne Conway?
Saturday Night Live is on the case introducing the spoof game show “Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?” The game show is modeled after the classic PBS kids show “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” A group of youngsters were brought in to help crack the case. When contestants were asked “Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?”
Check out their response below.
