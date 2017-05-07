National
Home > National

High School Senior’s Amazing Yearbook Quote Goes Viral

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
23670631

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

One Florida teen wanted her yearbook photo to stand out. Savanna Tomlinson, a 17-year-old student at Treasure Coast High School did just that. Tomlinson submitted a quote to sit alongside her graduation photo, writing: “Anything is possible when you sound Caucasian on the phone. The quote has since gone viral.

She hopes she can turn her newfound fame into a modelling career.

Tomlinson came across a comedian on Twitter who posted a photograph of himself holding up a free plane ticket a few months ago. “this is AMERICA. anything is possible if you sound white on the phone.

One person who wasn’t feeling the quote was Savanna’s mom. Savanna tweeted that her mom was “furious” about her entry, but everything is cool at the house.

sound white , yearbook quote

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading High School Senior’s Amazing Yearbook Quote Goes Viral

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Angela Rye Goes Off On Tomi Lahren Over…
 1 day ago
05.06.17
Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Chris Rock Reveals He Cheated On His Ex…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
BFF Day 1: Go Behind The Scenes Of…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Over 8,000 Flint Residents Face Possible Tax Liens…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
The Obamas Set To Donate $2 Million To…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Chick Chat: Live & In Color With The…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 days ago
05.05.17
10 Times The Classic Man Stole Our Hearts…
 3 days ago
05.04.17
The Q: What Is Unique About How You…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Tamar Braxton Debuts Song ‘My Man’ Inspired By…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Photos