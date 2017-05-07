High School Senior’s Amazing Yearbook Quote Goes Viral

One Florida teen wanted her yearbook photo to stand out. Savanna Tomlinson, a 17-year-old student at Treasure Coast High School did just that. Tomlinson submitted a quote to sit alongside her graduation photo, writing: “Anything is possible when you sound Caucasian on the phone. The quote has since gone viral.
She hopes she can turn her newfound fame into a modelling career.
Tomlinson came across a comedian on Twitter who posted a photograph of himself holding up a free plane ticket a few months ago. “this is AMERICA. anything is possible if you sound white on the phone.
One person who wasn’t feeling the quote was Savanna’s mom. Savanna tweeted that her mom was “furious” about her entry, but everything is cool at the house.
