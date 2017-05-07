University Of California Santa Cruz To Meet Demands Of Black Student Group

University Of California Santa Cruz To Meet Demands Of Black Student Group

This comes after the school’s African/Black Student Alliance staged an on-campus sit-in on Tuesday.

NewsOne Staff
After receiving backlash for the way that Black students were being treated on campus, the University of California Santa Cruz has decided to meet the demands of the school’s African/Black Student Alliance organization days after the group hosted an on-campus sit-in, reports KSBW.

From KSBW:

Members of the university’s African/Black Student Alliance organization took over Kerr Hall Tuesday, locked all of the doors, covered the windows with slogan-filled posters, and vowed to not leave until their demands were met.

Chancellor George Blumenthal sat down at a negotiating table with 10 protesters at 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to the outlet the list of demands, which were primarily centered around the Rosa Parks African Themed House, urged that all Black students have guaranteed housing in the building, that the building be painted in Pan-Afrikan colors, and that incoming students undergo diversity training.

