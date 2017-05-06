Lifestyle
Fired Police Officer Who Killed Jordan Edwards Charged With Murder

If convicted of murder, Roy Oliver faces up to life in prison for the teen's death.

Foxy NC staff
The fired Balch Springs, Texas, police officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards has recently been charged with murder.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a Texas judge signed the murder warrant Friday afternoon for Roy Oliver who later turned himself that night. Oliver’s bail was set for $300,000, which he posted bond and was out before 10 p.m.

As we previously reported, Attorney Lee Merritt who represents Edwards’ family says the teen and his friends left the party after they heard cursing–when three shots were fired into their car. Edwards was sitting on the passenger side and was fatally struck. His parents say their son and his friends were not the group the police were looking for. 

While the Balch Springs police initially issued a statement claiming that the boys were “backing down the street toward officers in an aggressive manner,” they later retracted it. After reviewing body cam footage, Chief Jonathan Haber told a room of reporters that the footage showed the car Edwards was riding in was moving forward, not backward, as officers approached.

“I’m saying that after reviewing the video that I don’t believe that it met our core values,” Haber stated.

If convicted of murder, Oliver faces up to life in prison, the newspaper noted.

SOURCE: Dallas Morning News 

