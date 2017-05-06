Mary J. Blige On Ex’s Mistress: ‘She’s My Becky With The Good Hair’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Mary J. Blige On Ex’s Mistress: ‘She’s My Becky With The Good Hair’

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is keeping real about her ex and his alleged girlfriend.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

 

 

 

 

 

In a new trailer for an upcoming documentary about “Strength Of A Woman,” Mary J. Blige doesn’t hold back about her feelings about her ex and his mistress.

Addressing her husband of twelve years Kendu Isaacs, she said,“All these years have come to this, like you didn’t even pick me, you picked somebody else. That sh* t is humiliating. It hurt real bad. But they got beds, we gotta lay in it.”

Damn.

Things then got really real when she then addressed the woman she believes was sleeping with her husband. Borrowing from Beyonce’s infamous “Sorry” lyric she said, “And just so we’re clear, you have a studio in that other place, right? Do not let, do you know [named bleeped out]? Do not let her nowhere near what you’re doing for me, because she’s the reason for all of this sh*t. That’s my Becky with the good hair!”

Welp!

Blige has a lot to be angry about outside of being cheated on.

As we previously reported, in court documents the singer claimed that her ex spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on “travel charges” that involved his girlfriend. Blige also says that Isaacs refuses to return the Mercedes she leased for him and that he will not fork over possession of her “Grammy and other achievement awards.”

Since news of their divorce hit last year, Blige has been very vocal and honest with the public about the demise of her 12-year marriage. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Blige opened up about the moment she realized her marriage was over—Isaacs got too comfortable “disrespecting her” and she then started to investigate.

“I was getting things here and there, but I didn’t have the full truth,” she explained. “But when I got the full proof, I didn’t have to investigate it, it just showed up.”

Blige also told NPR that she had to rewrite her album after her marriage crumbled.

“This album … [was] written from the perspective of me fighting for my marriage. And then when it all blew up in August, I had to start rewriting songs.”

“There was no moment where I felt like I was going to keep this in because it was way too much for me to handle on my own. These are things I needed to get out. I needed to express myself and so it hurt, but it’s good. It’s good.”

