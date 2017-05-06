Michelle Obama Hosts College Signing Day Event In New York City

Michelle Obama Hosts College Signing Day Event In New York City

She says education will be “at the core” of everything that she does in the future.

NewsOne Staff
Nearly a week after it was reported that President Donald Trump’s team would end former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let Girls Learn” initiative, she vowed to continue to advocate for education at a College Signing Day event in New York City on Friday, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

“I might not live in the White House anymore, but Barack and I are going to keep on celebrating you all and supporting you and lifting you up no matter what house we live in,” Michelle Obama said. “Our belief in the power of education to transform your lives is real and it’s going to be at core of everything that we do going forward.”

The event was held at the Public Theater in Manhattan with a host of celebrities, including “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts, former NBC news anchor Tamron Hall, supermodel Ashley Graham and designer Nate Berkus.

According to the outlet, the event marked the fourth year that she has been involved in College Signing Day.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

Photos