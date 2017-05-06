Entertainment News
BFF Day 2: Aisha Tyler & Brandice Daniel Discuss The Importance Of Diversity

HelloBeautiful takes you behind the scenes at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas.

‘Tea Talk’ hosts Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders tackled day two of the Bentonville Film Festival where they caught up with actress Aisha Tyler and Harlem’s Fashion Row founder Brandice Daniel, who both discussed the importance of the festival and how it supports women of color.

The annual Bentonville Film Festival was founded by iconic actress Geena Davis in an effort to champion women and bring diversity to entertainment media through engaging panels and screenings and special events.

Some of this year’s highlight films include: Step, a documentary that chronicles the senior year of a girls’ high-school step dance team against the background of inner-city Baltimore and the directorial debut of funny woman-turned-filmmaker Aisha Tyler with Axis.

This year also marks the 25th annual “A League Of Their Own” Baseball Game. The fun-filled weekend all culminates to the award ceremony hosted by Terry Crews.

Check out the above videos for your behind the scenes ticket to the festival.

