‘Tea Talk’ At BFF: Aisha Tyler On Making Her Feature Film Directorial Debut With ‘Axis’

Foxy NC staff
Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders chat with Aisha Tyler ahead of the premiere of her award-winning feature film Axis at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas. Tyler opens up about making her feature directorial debut, filming the movie in seven days and her love for the gaming world.

BFF Day 2: Aisha Tyler &amp; Brandice Daniel Discuss The Importance Of Diversity

BFF Day 1: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Bentonville Film Festival With ‘Tea Talk’ Hosts Rae &amp; Shamika

We’re Going To The Bentonville Film Festival

