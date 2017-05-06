Ebony Lays Off A Third Of Its Staff, Plans To Move To L.A.

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Ebony Lays Off A Third Of Its Staff, Plans To Move To L.A.

The shakeup comes a year after Johnson Publishing sold the publication to the private equity firm CVG Group.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Ebony magazine, a publication that has been a staple in the Black community for decades, is cutting their staff by nearly a third and moving its editorial operations to Los Angeles, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From the Chicago Tribune:

A monthly lifestyle magazine that has called Chicago home since it was launched in 1945, Ebony is laying off about 10 of 35 employees, including editor-in-chief Kyra Kyles. Tracey Ferguson, who became the Los Angeles-based editor of Jet in February, will be responsible for both magazines going forward.

“There was a significant consolidation of the editorial staff as well as some of the digital staff,” Michael Gibson, co-founder and chairman of Ebony owner CVG Group, said Friday.

According to the outlet, Ebony Media will still have an office in Chicago and Linda Johnson Rice will remain at the helm of the company as CEO.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

Johnson Publishing CEO Talks Ebony & Jet Magazine Sale With Roland Martin

Former Essence Editor-In-Chief Susan L. Taylor Talks Black Money & Wealth

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Over 8,000 Flint Residents Face Possible Tax Liens…
 1 day ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 1 day ago
05.05.17
The Obamas Set To Donate $2 Million To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Chick Chat: Live & In Color With The…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 days ago
05.05.17
10 Times The Classic Man Stole Our Hearts…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
The Q: What Is Unique About How You…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Tamar Braxton Debuts Song ‘My Man’ Inspired By…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu Announces Badu Vs. Everythang Tour
 2 days ago
05.05.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Who Called Child Protective Services On…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 3 days ago
05.03.17
Photos