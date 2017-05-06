Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO]

This might be better than the time Channing Tatum dressed up as Beyonce.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The Art of Elysium Presents Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler's 2016 HEAVEN Gala - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty


Zendaya may have just pulled off one of the most epic moments in Lip Sync Battle history.

This is Zendaya.


This is Bruno Mars.


You can tell the difference, right? We thought we could, too, until today.

A preview for the upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle made us do a double take as Zendaya pulled off such a flawless impression of Bruno that we were 1,000 percent sure we were just watching him perform 24K Magic.


This ranks right up there with that time Channing Tatum brought out Beyoncé and Terrence Howard dressed as Rick James.

Based on this clip alone, there’s no way Zendaya’s not winning this showdown against her Spider-Man Homecoming co-star Tom Holland. You can watch her entire performance Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on MTV.

RELATED STORIES:

Zendaya Debuted Her Trendy Clothing Line This Weekend

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I Like’ Visual, Keyshia Teams Up With Remy & More

Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO]

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Over 8,000 Flint Residents Face Possible Tax Liens…
 1 day ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 1 day ago
05.05.17
The Obamas Set To Donate $2 Million To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Chick Chat: Live & In Color With The…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 days ago
05.05.17
10 Times The Classic Man Stole Our Hearts…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
The Q: What Is Unique About How You…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Tamar Braxton Debuts Song ‘My Man’ Inspired By…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu Announces Badu Vs. Everythang Tour
 2 days ago
05.05.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Who Called Child Protective Services On…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 3 days ago
05.03.17
Photos