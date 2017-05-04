Oh Hell No! Ivanka Trump Quotes Toni Morrison To Compare Rich Working Women’s Schedules To Actual Slavery

Oh Ivanka! Why art tho so tone deaf?

In her newest book Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules of Success, Trump’s eldest daughter had the audacity to borrow a quote from Toni Morrison’s classic book Beloved to give advice on time management in the workplace.

“Are you a slave to your time or the master of it?” Trump borrowed when talking about how busy women have to work smarter in order to free themselves from overpacked schedules and lack of free time.

She added: “Despite your best intentions, it’s easy to be reactive and get caught up in returning calls, attending meetings, answering e-mails …”

Yeah she really tried it.

Last time we checked Beloved wasn’t about working less in order to free up one’s schedules to fit in a yoga class or have happy hour with girlfriends. Morrison’s 1993 Pulitzer Prize winning novel is about the brutality of slavery and the immense trauma that comes with being treated like cattle.

Trump also had the nerve to quoted Maya Angelou when she wrote about asking for a raise: “Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it.”

It’s no wonder that critics have blasted the book as being “written for rich white women only” and filled with “inspirational quotes you might find by Googling ‘inspirational quotes.’”

According to NPR’s scathing review of the book, other ridiculous and side-eye quotes include:

“Some of my best photos of the kids were taken by my nanny during the day (I’m sure in ten years I’ll convince myself I took them!).”

“[P]assion,” she writes elsewhere, “combined with perseverance, is a great equalizer, more important than education or experience in achieving your version of success.”

“Simply put, staking your claim means declaring something your own. Early in our country’s history, as new territories were acquired or opened — particularly during the gold rush — a citizen could literally put a stake in the ground and call the land theirs. The land itself, and everything on it, legally became that person’s property.” (isn’t that colonialism?)

Twitter also had a lot to say about this nonsense:

Oh Hell No: Ivanka Trump used Toni Morrison quote to compare herself to a slave in new book. https://t.co/I42HrcusLt pic.twitter.com/W9yX4PHR48 — Portia McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) May 4, 2017

In @IvankaTrump’s book, slavery is a metaphor for not “working smarter.” This is how little we mean to these people. https://t.co/G0dYXRoMqU pic.twitter.com/IKHh7Ynvav — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 4, 2017

Ivanka Trump book quotes Toni Morrison on slavery to discuss time management, and applies Maya Angelou on racism to deal-making. https://t.co/MCAVmBgAZG — Caitlin Dickerson (@itscaitlinhd) May 3, 2017

Ivanka Trump quotes Betty Friedan, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison and more in her new book… pic.twitter.com/RTseIHGsfh — Kit Stone (@bykitstone) May 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/blissxnirvana/status/860163401477046273

Talk about deplorable!

SOURCE: NPR

RELATED NEWS:

#TheSunkenPlace: Uncle Carson Wants To Make Sure Homeless People Aren’t Too Comfortable

The Obamas Set To Donate $2 Million To Fund Summer Jobs For Chicago Youth

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: