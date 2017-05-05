Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#IAmAPreExistingCondition: Twitter Blasts GOP For Passing Cruel Health Care Bill

Under the AHCA, experiencing sexual assault, having a C-section, postpartum depression and surviving domestic violence can stand in the way of women getting coverage.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Nurse listening to heartbeat of patient in hospital room

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty


On Thursday, the Republican led House of Representatives passed the GOP health-care-reform bill in a 217-213 vote. And boy did they celebrate with beer and boasting as they are now one step closer to repealing Obamacare.

But what the GOP didn’t want to share with the public was that their cruel and unusual bill added a new amendment that gives states the right to allow health insurance companies to deny people coverage for pre-existing conditions—and what they count as these types of conditions will blow your mind.  

According to New York Magazine, under the MacArthur-Meadows Amendment in the American Health Care Act, having a history of sexual assault, a C-section, postpartum depression and surviving domestic violence are all deemed pre-existing conditions. Translation: Being a woman is a pre-existing condition despite the bill clearly saying, “Nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to discriminate in rates for health insurance coverage by gender.”

“This is the worst bill for women’s health in a generation,” Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said of the AHCA in a press release.

“This disastrous legislation once again makes being a woman a pre-existing condition… Alarm bells should be ringing in every house across America.”

The AHCA also goes against what Trump promised concerned Americans last week:

In addition, other pre-existing conditions include: Anxiety, cancer, being transgender, endometriosis, heart conditions, HIV/AIDS, back sprain, diabetes, gout and much more. Ironically erectile disfunction is missing from the list:

Naturally Twitter lashed out at #45 and Congress for voting on and passing a bill that could potentially take away health care from tens of millions of vulnerable Americans. Folks (myself included) flocked to social media to express our anger and concern of what will happen if the Senate passes this bill:

https://twitter.com/One9Seven8/status/860293172362170368

Using #IAmAPreExistingCondition, others shared their powerful stories about their own illnesses:

Guess winning is more important to Trump than saving the actual lives on the people he swore he would protect. #ResistYall

SOURCE: Twitter; New York Magazine

RELATED NEWS:

Breaking: House Passes Bill To Repeal and Replace The Affordable Care Act

#TheSunkenPlace: Uncle Carson Wants To Make Sure Homeless People Aren’t Too Comfortable

CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform & Obamacare

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #IAmAPreExistingCondition: Twitter Blasts GOP For Passing Cruel Health Care Bill

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Angela Rye Goes Off On Tomi Lahren Over…
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
Chris Rock Reveals He Cheated On His Ex…
 21 hours ago
05.06.17
BFF Day 1: Go Behind The Scenes Of…
 23 hours ago
05.06.17
Over 8,000 Flint Residents Face Possible Tax Liens…
 1 day ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 1 day ago
05.05.17
The Obamas Set To Donate $2 Million To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Chick Chat: Live & In Color With The…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 days ago
05.05.17
10 Times The Classic Man Stole Our Hearts…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
The Q: What Is Unique About How You…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Tamar Braxton Debuts Song ‘My Man’ Inspired By…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Photos