Chick Chat: Live & In Color With The Legendary Women Of En Vogue

On this episode of “Chick Chat,” Danielle James and Allison McGevna sits down with the incomparable members of En Vogue (Cindy Herron-Braggs, Terry Ellis and long-standing member Rhona Bennett), to talk their new album, “Electric Cafe,” and how they were able to sustain the ever-changing music buisness.

RELATED LINKS:

Mary J Blige Confirms Divorce With Heartfelt Statement

Maternity Curve: Beyonce Poses in Nicole Miller

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: