Chick Chat: Live & In Color With The Legendary Women Of En Vogue

Stan girl status is now in full effect!

Foxy NC staff
On this episode of “Chick Chat,” Danielle James and Allison McGevna sits down with the incomparable members of En Vogue (Cindy Herron-Braggs, Terry Ellis and long-standing member Rhona Bennett), to talk their new album, “Electric Cafe,” and how they were able to sustain the ever-changing music buisness.

