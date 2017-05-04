Lifestyle
Florida Memorial University To Posthumously Award Trayvon Martin Degree In Aeronautical Science

Martin, who would've been 22 this year, will be honored at the university's May 13th ceremony.

Foxy NC staff
Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


Trayvon Martin’s life was senselessly snatched from him five years ago, when he was gunned down by George Zimmerman during his walk home from a 7/11 carrying nothing but skittles and an Arizona iced tea.

The tragedy not only divided a nation, but stole the future away from a young man with so much promise.

As a gesture of remembrance, Florida Memorial University is planning to honor Trayvon with a posthumous degree in aeronautical science during its commencement ceremony.

Before his death, Trayvon expressed dreams of becoming a pilot.

The degree is a move of solidarity for the university, who plans to continue to highlight the Martin family’s commitment to justice, HBCU Digest reports.

“As we approach 50 years in Miami Gardens, this commencement holds a special place in all of our hearts. This academic year is symbolic of the transformative changes that we continue to make to our academic programs that extend to benefit the community, such as our cybersecurity degree program and Cyber Warrior Diversity center that offers certificates to local residents and professionals,” Florida Memorial President Roslyn Clark Artis said, according to the news site.

“Of special significance is awarding posthumously the Bachelor of Science degree in aviation to Trayvon Martin. Sybrina, our alum, epitomizes strength and dignity as she uplifts other victims of violence while effecting change for a more equal and just society.”

SOURCE: HBCU DIGEST

Photos