TJMS
Home > TJMS

MORNING MINUTE: Drake’s Mulatto Love?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


05/04/17 – Comedian Chris Paul has a song for Drake and his alleged baby with a porn star.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading MORNING MINUTE: Drake’s Mulatto Love?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral…
 1 hour ago
05.04.17
Tamar Braxton Debuts Song ‘My Man’ Inspired By…
 1 hour ago
05.04.17
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu Announces Badu Vs. Everythang Tour
 2 hours ago
05.04.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Who Called Child Protective Services On…
 12 hours ago
05.04.17
Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel
 15 hours ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 16 hours ago
05.03.17
Lessons We Learned From La La Amid Carmelo…
 18 hours ago
05.04.17
Former NBA Star Sacrifices Body To Save Children…
 22 hours ago
05.04.17
American Artist Saves Rosa Parks’ Family Home From…
 22 hours ago
05.04.17
#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of…
 23 hours ago
05.04.17
Taraji P. Henson On How To Be Successful
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Leela James Shares New Music: “Hard For Me”
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans,…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Photos